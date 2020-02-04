Equipment's gender-fluid collection

Premium French label Equipment is launching a gender-fluid collection for spring 20 to appeal to today’s “gender expansive” consumer.
Inspired by classic Parisian style and Equipment’s extensive archive, the collection includes long- and short-sleeved shirts in silk, twill and crisp cotton. Prints, a core element of Equipment’s handwriting, include animal, star, polka dot, fine stripes and a floral camouflage.
The brand is also partnering with The Phluid Project, a gender-fluid retailer and organisation, on the collection.
The line will be available in sizes XXXS to XXXL. Retail prices range from £265 for shirts and trousers to £400 for one of the silk shirts in the collection. The collection will be avaliable for wholesale.
