Bright prints and exuberance characterise womesnwear brand Essentiel Antwerp, and for spring 20 this aesthetic is captured in dramatic dresses.
The “midaxi” length – between midi and maxi – dominates in ditsy floral prints and wrap shapes. Polka dots and animal prints are also buyer must-haves for the season.
A bright ombré jumper is a strong trans-seasonal buy – as is a pale peach puffer jacket.
Feathers have been a huge trend on the fashion week catwalks, and they are used across Essentiel’s accessories for a wearable take on the craze.
Prices range from £23 for a jersey top to £139 for a silk dress. 020 7580 8644 essentiel-antwerp.com
