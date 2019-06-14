Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Essentiel Antwerp

14 June 2019

Bright prints and exuberance characterise womesnwear brand Essentiel Antwerp, and for spring 20 this aesthetic is captured in dramatic dresses. 

The “midaxi” length – between midi and maxi – dominates in ditsy floral prints and wrap shapes. Polka dots and animal prints are also buyer must-haves for the season.

A bright ombré jumper is a strong trans-seasonal buy – as is a pale peach puffer jacket.

Feathers have been a huge trend on the fashion week catwalks, and they are used across Essentiel’s accessories for a wearable take on the craze.

Prices range from £23 for a jersey top to £139 for a silk dress. 020 7580 8644 essentiel-antwerp.com

