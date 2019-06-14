As lingerie trends continue to focus on comfort, Fantasie is launching its “Impression” collection for spring 20, which features soft linings and elastics.
It comprises a moulded bra, “average-coverage” bra and a bralette. The styles come in beige, white and grey, decorated with a geometric wave pattern.
In swim, tropical prints and colours dominate. Sage green, purple and citrus tone palm leaves stand out on white backgrounds. The collection features nine different shapes, including a twist bandeau and V-neck one-piece.
Prices range from £5.21 for co-ordinated separates to £11.85 for a bra. 01536 760282 fantasie.com
-
Björn Borg spring 20
-
Brave Soul spring 20
-
Brühl spring 20
-
Crocs spring 20
-
Dea Kudibal spring 20
-
Elomi spring 20
-
Duke spring 20
-
Essentiel Antwerp spring 20
-
Fantasie spring 20
-
Fynch-Hatton spring 20
-
Ivylee Copenhagen spring 20
-
Juicy Couture spring 20
-
Kickers spring 20
-
Lily & Me spring 20
-
Lyle & Scott spring 20
-
Native Youth spring 20
-
Money spring 20
-
Riani spring 20
-
US Polo Assn spring 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.