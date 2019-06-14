Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Season’s preview spring 20: Fantasie

14 June 2019 By

As lingerie trends continue to focus on comfort, Fantasie is launching its “Impression” collection for spring 20, which features soft linings and elastics. 

It comprises a moulded bra, “average-coverage” bra and a bralette. The styles come in beige, white and grey, decorated with a geometric wave pattern.

In swim, tropical prints and colours dominate. Sage green, purple and citrus tone palm leaves stand out on white backgrounds. The collection features nine different shapes, including a twist bandeau and V-neck one-piece.

Prices range from £5.21 for co-ordinated separates to £11.85 for a bra. 01536 760282 fantasie.com

