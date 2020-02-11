Fashion braves the storms at Pure and Scoop

Gloomy skies greeted Drapers as the team arrived at the autumn 20 editions of contemporary womenswear trade show Scoop and mainstream show Pure London, which both ran on 9-11 February – but inside it was business as usual.

Storm Ciara was a hot topic of conversation around the stands at both shows as several exhibitors reported cancelled appointments because of the travel disruption facing buyers coming from across the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Strong winds meant Scoop, which returned to Old Billingsgate in the City of London this season, got off to a slow start, and the aisles were quieter than usual. However, footfall picked up by the afternoon and Monday was busier as many appointments were rearranged for later in the show, when the storm was expected to have passed. It was the same story at Olympia London, where Pure’s exhibitors seemed generally pleased with the steady footfall.

Scoop founder and managing director Karen Radley said: “I was struck by the number of buyers who fought to get to the show on Sunday. I was told about two who came from Reading [Berkshire] by taxi and another who battled a seven-hour trip from Tarporley [Cheshire] to get the show – that shows how strong Scoop London is.”

Martin Arnold, portfolio director at Hyve Group, which runs both shows, told Drapers he was happy with the turnout at Pure on the first day: “Considering what’s going on out there, we’re really pleased. God has thrown everything at us.

“It proves that this show is important to the industry, as people were willing to travel here. It’s good old British spirit: every Premiership football match was cancelled, but Pure London has carried on.”

For autumn 20, Pure maintained its womenswear focus, and the mainstream and young fashion sections were noticeably abuzz. Visitors and buyers from retailers and brand such as Selfridges, Asos, Laura Ashley, and independent Jules B were spotted browsing the stands.

Olympia welcomed more than 150 new brands, including 17 sustainable labels in the Conscious section’s new ground floor location at the heart of the show, in an acknowledgement of the issue’s increasing importance.

A key date in many buyers’ diaries, this season Scoop returned to Old Billingsgate from its traditional home at Chelsea’s Saatchi Gallery, which is currently running an exhibition about Tutankhamun.

Exhibitors were broadly pleased with the quality of buyers from premium UK and Irish independents. Both buyers and exhibitors praised the venue, remarking that it was easy to navigate, bright and airy, and highlighted the quirky visual merchandising laid on by Scoop, which included model elephants, tropical birds and exotic plants.

As usual, the show was a well-curated selection of premium womenswear, accessories, jewellery and beauty. Drapers had no trouble finding new labels looking to expand into the UK, including Greek label Devotion and Israel’s Me369. New names were complemented by a strong showing from more established brands such as 2ndday and Merci Delta.

While recognising that the market faces challenges, brands and buyers at both Pure and Scoop were generally optimistic. Several mentioned a slight lift in confidence now that the uncertainty over the recent general election and Brexit has reduced.