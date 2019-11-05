First Look: Acne Studios and Mulberry launch collaboration

Luxury British accessories label Mulberry and cult Scandi brand Acne Studios have launched a collaboration of bags and leather accessories.

The range comprises fifteen styles and features contemporary reworkings of some of Mulberry and Acne’s most recognisable designs – including the Mulberry Bayswater and Acne Musubi bags.

Classic design features from each brand are fused together on the styles: for example, the signature origami knot from the Musubi bag is combined with the recognisable shape of Mulberry’s Bayswater tote.

Other styles have been updated with multiple buckles and oversized metal hardwear. Alongside bags, the collection includes leather wallets and a laptop case.

The bags also feature a fusion of the two brands’ logos – the Mulberry tree and Acne’s signature logo lettering trailing through the branches.

The collection will be sold online and in Mulberry and Acne stores from 5 November. Retail prices range from £90 for a lanyard to £1,295 for the Musubi Bayswater.