First look: cult label Bernadette launches handbags

27 January 2020 By

Bernadette handbags ss20

  • Bernadette handbags ss20
  • Bernadette handbags spring 20 (4)
  • Bernadette handbags spring 20 (5)
  • Bernadette handbags spring 20 (3)
  • Bernadette handbags spring 20 (2)
  • Bernadette handbags spring 20 (1)

Luxury womenswear brand Bernadette is launching its first handbag range for spring 20.

Founded in 2018 by Antwerp-based mother-and-daughter duo Bernadette and Charlotte De Geyter, the brand is known for its printed silk dresses and separates. Current stockists include Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa and Matchesfashion.

The inspiration for the brand’s first handbag collection was born when the brand wrapped its floral printed scarves around vintage purses for a previous look book shoot. Styles come in bright, vibrant prints with knotted details and gold hardware.

Stockists for the bag collection will include Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa and Bergdorf Goodman. Wholesale prices range from €184 (£155) for pouches to €212 (£178) for mini-bags; +31 6 50 989 31 49

