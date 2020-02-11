First Look: Martine Rose teams up with Farah

Heritage menswear brand Farah reaches its 100 th anniversary this year, and has celebrated by teaming up with London Fashion Week Men’s star designer Martine Rose.

The collaboration, which will launch in stores for autumn 20, blends Rose’s signature references to British subculture with Farah’s classic heritage style. The overall aesthetic nods to counterculture trends of the 1970s onwards with a relaxed, insouciant and rebellious aesthetic.

Key items in the collection include a Harrington style cotton twill coat, and a suit comprising of a four pocket safari jacket and slacks. Other stand out styles in the collaboration include Martine Rose’s signature oversized chinos with pleat front detailing.

The collection will be wholesaling at Martine Rose stockists globally, although the exact list of retailers is still under wraps. Styles will launch into stores from July 2020.

Wholesale prices range from £50 for a top to £200 for a jacket; sales@martine-rose.com