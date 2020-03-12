First Look: Oasis launches kidswear with Next

Womenswear brand Oasis has unveiled its first kidswear collection, created as part of a licence agreement with Next.
The 81-piece collection launches on 10 March on next.co.uk, going on sale on Oasis’s website from the end of March 2020.
Catering for ages 4 to 14, the girlswear collection features floral dresses inspired by Oasis’s signature designs. Prices for the collection range from £8 to £54 for occasionwear styles.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.