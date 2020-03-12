Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: Oasis launches kidswear with Next

12 March 2020 By

Womenswear brand Oasis has unveiled its first kidswear collection, created as part of a licence agreement with Next.

The 81-piece collection launches on 10 March on next.co.uk, going on sale on Oasis’s website from the end of March 2020.

Catering for ages 4 to 14, the girlswear collection features floral dresses inspired by Oasis’s signature designs. Prices for the collection range from £8 to £54 for occasionwear styles.

