Fit for purpose: new activewear brands to know

One category holding up amid lockdown is activewear. Here are some up-and-coming brands with angles that will catch customers’ attention and retail names to look out for

Scultura Camufarre

Scultura

Sustainable activewear brand Scultura focuses on bold colour blocking. Launched in January this year, the made-in-London label’s first collection uses Econyl recycled nylon across leggings, tops and sports bras. It also has a three-piece limited edition camouflage-print collection made entirely with yarn created from recycled plastic bottles.

To support the brand’s ethical focus, it donates 10% of its sales to The Trussell Trust, which maintains a national network of food banks.

The label currently sells via its transactional website, but is looking for its first wholesale stockists. Retail prices range from £70 for a sports bra to £160 for leggings. Wholesale prices will depend on the quantity and the number of orders placed.

07842 698229 scultura-activewear.com

Nagnata

Nagnata

Australian fitness wear brand Nagnata, launched in 2017 in popular surfing spot Byron Bay, blends a contemporary sportswear aesthetic with a premium lifestyle appeal. It uses sustainable materials such as organic cotton and merion wool, and the label has been catching the attention of high-end buyers across the globe.

It launched in the UK in 2018 with Net-a-Porter, and is also stocked by Selfridges and Farfetch in the UK, lifestyle platform Goop and gym chain Tracy Anderson in the US, and sustainable fashion platform Well Made Clothes in its native Australia. Nagnata opened its first and only store in its home city in September last year.

Wholesale prices range from A$70 [£35.90] for crop tops to A$200 [£102.60] for sweatshirts.

press@nagnata.com nagnata.com

Peak Vigour

Peak Vigour

British sportswear brand Peak Vigour was launched in 2019 by a team of creatives from Warwickshire-based design agency Whiteroom. The men’s and women’s wear label offers classic core pieces in a considered colour palette of charcoal, black and white, with flashes of hibiscus pink. Primarily a direct-to-consumer brand that sells via its own website, it picked up its first wholesale stockist in March when it launched online with Wolf & Badger.

Wholesale prices (excluding VAT) range from £14 for a crop top to £28 for leggings.

01789 841185/07876 641377 peakvigour.com

Tala Hosta shorts and Aster top

Tala

Founded by 22-year-old fitness influencer and Instagram star Grace Beverley, sustainable women’s activewear brand Tala has had a rapid growth trajectory since its launch in May 2019.

In less than a year, Tala has hit £5m in sales. The brand’s flattering, shaping styles, which are designed to bridge the gap between activewear and casualwear, are proving popular with social media-savvy Generation Z shoppers aged 25 and under.

Tala’s styles – such as the bestselling Zinnia leggings (£40), Aster crop top (£35) and Hosta shorts (£28) – come with sustainable credentials. All styles are made in Portugal, using recycled cotton and textiles made from recycled plastic bottles.

Packaging, including swing tags, neck labels and bags, is all recycled and recyclable.

Retail prices for the collection start from £25 for a top to £50 for a limited-edition hoodie.

wearetala.com

Evamoso

Evamoso

British women’s athleisure brand Evamoso launched in February 2019 with a sustainably sourced range. The six-piece collection of leggings, vests and sports bras is created using Econyl, Tencel, bamboo or organic cotton. It also uses Oeko-Tex certified dyes for its fabric to limit the amount of chemical processing during the dyeing phase. The collection is made in Portugal, and all packaging and swing tags are made using recycled paper.

The brand sells online and through two wholesale stockists: Wolf & Badger and online marketplace Lilly & Main.

Wholesale prices range from £20 for a sports bra to £50 for leggings.

hello@evamoso.com evamoso.com

SOS Activewear

SOS Activewear

London-based, London-made SOS Activewear launched in November 2019. Joining the emerging swathe of sportswear brands focusing on sustainability, it says it is on a “mission to help nature fight back from our ever-increasing plastic pollution” with its premium styles.

All styles are made from Econyl recycled plastic textiles. Packaging is 100% recyclable and the brand uses fully carbon-neutral shipping. Styles are minimalist and functional, and include sturdy cross-strap sports bras and breathable tops.

The brand has launched online only direct to consumer, but is considering wholesale for future seasons.

Retail prices range from £55 for a sports bra to £75 for leggings.

07950 251066 sosactivewear.com

I Toreheim

I Toreheim

Swedish yoga brand I Torheim debuted at Copenhagen trade show Ciff in January. Created by designer Irene Toreheim the label offers yogawear for men, women and children. To minimise waste, each collection is made in one colour from one fabric in order. The brand currently has a handful of stockists in Denmark and its native Sweden.

Wholesale prices range from £17 for shorts to £35 for all-in-one yoga suits.

irene@i-toreheim.com i-toreheim.com