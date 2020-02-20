Building blocks: autumn 20's casual footwear foundations

Vintage shapes, exciting textures and premium details will elevate your casual buy. Build outfits from the ground up with foundational footwear.
2ndday +45 31 36 20 11 2ndday.com Adesso 01889 561790 wmsc.co.uk Ariat 01637 242818 ariat.com Ash 020 7323 1020 ashfootwear.com Base London 020 8532 0000 baselondon.com Baudoin & Lange 020 7459 4090 baudoinandlange.com Bronx +31 62 951 6815 bronxshoes.com Cat Footwear 07818 574105 catfootwear.com Country Jack 01889 561790 wmsc.co.uk Duca Del Cosma 07970 499142 ducadelcosma.com Duke & Dexter 020 7096 1880 dukeanddexter.com Ellesse 020 8970 2806 ellesse.com Fairfax & Favor 01760 338199 fairfaxandfavor.com Fila 07545 586965 fila.co.uk Gola 01706 212512 gola.co.uk Hummel +45 5218 4862 hummel.net Hunter 020 7479 2093 hunterboots.com Ichi 020 7739 7620 ichi.biz Joules 01858 435261 joules.com Kickers 07720 550313 kickers.co.uk Komrads +32 477 70 07 47 komrads.world Loake 01536 415411 loake.co.uk Nicholas Kirkwood 020 3621 1272 nicholaskirkwood.com Po-Zu 020 7263 7588 po-zu.com Ravel 01706 212512 ravel.co.uk Sanders 01933 353066 sanders-uk.com Sebago 07870 406148 sebago-usa.com Senso 07747 615262 senso.com.au Sergio Tacchini 01923 288543 sergiotacchini.com Shoe the Bear 07825 057666 shoethebear.com Sorel 07921 233843 sorel.com Teva 01633 485365 teva-eu.com Toms 020 7837 2427 toms.co.uk Tretorn 01633 485365 us.tretorn.com Veja +33 1 40 29 18 33 veja-store.com Walsh 01204 370374 normanwalshuk.com Woden +45 38 40 04 44 woden.com Yull 07909 525519 yull.co.uk
