Footwear's biggest party

27 June 2019

Danielle ruth mike zoe

Danielle Fotheringham, Ruth Mann, Mike Whitby and Zoe Cokeliss Barsley from Pentland

  • Danielle ruth mike zoe

    Danielle Fotheringham, Ruth Mann, Mike Whitby and Zoe Cokeliss Barsley from Pentland

  • Team from crocs

    The team from Crocs

  • Annette cove and sarah day

    Annette Cove of Annette Cove Associates and Sarah Day from London College of Fashion

  • Nicole olivia urban

    Nicole Boyaram and Olivia Noon from Urban Outfitters

  • Team from john lewis

    The team from John Lewis

  • Dune group

    The team from Dune Group

  • Team from josef seibel

    The team from Josef Seibel

  • Will cheung, derek robertson and brett worth all skechers (1)

    Will Cheung, Derek Robertson and Brett Worth of Skechers

  • Lisa emma richard

    Moda's Lisa Govier with Emma Butler and Richard Parker from Skechers

  • Simon baker skechers, laura charlton skechers, sam hill m and m direct, mark jones skechers (2)

    Simon Baker and Laura Charlton from Skechers, Sam Hill of MandM Direct, and Skechers' Mark Jones

  • Startrite (2)

    The team from Start-Rite

  • Rosie luff summer, robyn pound woods influencer and rosemary murfin blowfish malibu (3)

    Summer's Rosie Luff, influencer Robyn Pound Woods and Rosemary Murfin from Blowfish Malibu

  • Dan gyves geox and darren campbell dr martens (1)

    Dan Gyves from Geox and Darren Campbell from Dr Martens

  • Rob cole john lewis, sam shepherd m&s, nicci fletcher m&s (2)

    Rob Cole from John Lewis with Sam Shepherd and Nicci Fletcher from Marks & Spencer

  • Blowfish malibu (2)

    The team from Blowfish Malibu

  • Donna hill and tony evans both jacobson group (1)

    Donna Hill and Tony Evans of Jacobson Group

  • Karen riley visualsoft and davina lines ecommerce club (3)

    Karen Riley from Visualsoft with Davina Lines of Ecommerce Club

  • Paul neil alistair

    Paul Savrimoothoo from Pentland, Next's Neil McNulty and Alistair Mackinnon from Kickers

  • Harry demopoulos tower london and oli theaker pentland brands (4)

    Harry Demopoulos of Tower London and Oli Theaker from Pentland Brands

  • Deborah carre carreducker and charlene shearer deeasjer (3)

    Carreducker's Deborah Carre and Charlene Shearer from Deeasjer

At the Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 on 26 June at London’s Grosvenor House, the industry’s finest were out to celebrate in style.

