Franks' sustainable retro womenswear

Vintage-style womenswear brand Franks is launching its first collection for autumn 19.

The label has been founded by former Nobody’s Child and Tally Weijl designer Frankie Steed, and produces sustainable pieces influenced by bygone eras.

The six-strong debut collection includes a ruffle-tier satin midi-dress, monochrome sequin wrap dress and an on-trend midi slip dress.

The collection is made in London and production runs have been limited to 30 pieces per style to limit waste. Products are made from recycled fabrics and will be delivered to customers in gift bags made from fabric scraps to eliminate plastic waste.

Franks is currently available as a direct-to-consumer brand via its own website, but Steed is planning to wholesale the collection and is in discussions with retailers.

“Franks is about consuming consciously with a view to giving some love back to the fashion industry,” said Steed.

She added that the idea for the collection was sparked by her own love of browsing Hackney antique shops and Paris flea markets for second-hand gems.

Wholesale prices have yet to be confirmed but the brand retails from £170 for a slip dress to £230 for a sequinned mini-dress.