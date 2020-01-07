Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Freya autumn 20

7 January 2020

Freya my desire

1/6

Hide caption

  • Freya my desire
  • Freya sonic and kinetic leggings
  • Freya bassline
  • Freya coco wave
  • Freya viva
  • Freya festival vibe

Underwear brand Freya’s autumn 20 collection presents a vibrant, playful approach across lingerie, swim and activewear.  

More from: Autumn 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

The popular Viva range expands in black and beige bras and knickers, while the Festival Vibe range offers fashion-forward sheer detailing on bras. In swim, the Bassline geometric print is a standout, available in multiple bikini shapes. 

Vibrant lime is the core colour for activewear. It includes sports bras and “Kinetic” leggings, which have a wide waistband for greater comfort. 

Prices range from £6.16 for a strappy brief to £22.95 for a tankini. Bras start at £13.27 for a bralette. 

01536 760282 freyalingerie.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.