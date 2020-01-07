Freya autumn 20

The popular Viva range expands in black and beige bras and knickers, while the Festival Vibe range offers fashion-forward sheer detailing on bras. In swim, the Bassline geometric print is a standout, available in multiple bikini shapes.

Vibrant lime is the core colour for activewear. It includes sports bras and “Kinetic” leggings, which have a wide waistband for greater comfort.

Prices range from £6.16 for a strappy brief to £22.95 for a tankini. Bras start at £13.27 for a bralette.

01536 760282 freyalingerie.com