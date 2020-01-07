Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fynch Hatton autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Kollektionsbericht alex 1482

1/9

Hide caption

  • Kollektionsbericht alex 1482
  • Fynchhatton hans 67 9720 ret
  • Fynchhatton hans 87 12500 ret
  • Fynchhatton hans 72 10346 ret
  • Fynchhatton hans 67 9580 ret
  • Prototypen marcel 081
  • Kollektionsbericht alex 1636
  • Prototypen marcel 020
  • Kollektionsbericht alex 1589

Warm autumnal tones and tactile textures make for a cosy autumn collection by menswear brand Fynch-Hatton. 

Alongside practical outerwear, including transitional khaki parkas and quilted gilets, the knitwear is a particular highlight. A ribbed, speckled burnt orange jumper and wide-striped roll-neck jumper are stand-out styles.

 

Prices range from £19 for shirts to £69 for jackets. 0116 2362304 or mike@spriggsmenswear.co.uk spriggsmenswear.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.