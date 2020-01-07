Fynch Hatton autumn 20

Warm autumnal tones and tactile textures make for a cosy autumn collection by menswear brand Fynch-Hatton.
Alongside practical outerwear, including transitional khaki parkas and quilted gilets, the knitwear is a particular highlight. A ribbed, speckled burnt orange jumper and wide-striped roll-neck jumper are stand-out styles.
Prices range from £19 for shirts to £69 for jackets. 0116 2362304 or mike@spriggsmenswear.co.uk spriggsmenswear.com
