Season’s preview spring 20: Fynch-Hatton

14 June 2019 By

Relaxed summer stylings and a smart-casual direction characterise the spring 20 collection from menswear brand Fynch-Hatton.

Soft fabrics feature throughout. Linen is used as a standalone textile and in cotton blends across shirting and jersey – giving a casual note to traditionally formal shirt shapes.

Elsewhere, spandex is mixed into cotton styles in T-shirts and trousers for a comfort-focused finish.

Checks, plaids and stripes create a classic aesthetic alongside more daring prints, including bold florals.

In the swimwear line, palm print swim shorts are a summer must-buy.

Prices range from around £18 for tops to £69 for jackets. 0116 236 2304 spriggsmenswear.com

