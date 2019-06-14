Relaxed summer stylings and a smart-casual direction characterise the spring 20 collection from menswear brand Fynch-Hatton.
Soft fabrics feature throughout. Linen is used as a standalone textile and in cotton blends across shirting and jersey – giving a casual note to traditionally formal shirt shapes.
Elsewhere, spandex is mixed into cotton styles in T-shirts and trousers for a comfort-focused finish.
Checks, plaids and stripes create a classic aesthetic alongside more daring prints, including bold florals.
In the swimwear line, palm print swim shorts are a summer must-buy.
Prices range from around £18 for tops to £69 for jackets. 0116 236 2304 spriggsmenswear.com
