Goddiva autumn 20

For the autumn 20 party season, Goddiva is ramping up its signature glamorous, dramatic aesthetic.
The trend for festive feathers, which has proved popular for autumn 19, is carried forward to the new season. Pieces feature feather shoulder detailing and inserts for an added sense of drama.
Diamanté embellishment, sequins and hyper-feminine silhouettes are the defining characteristics of the range – for example, cinched waists, deep V-necklines and high leg-splits.
Prices range from £18 for short styles to £50 for a more elaborate gown. 020 8597 2744 citygoddess.com
