Harrogate Fashion Week: Drapers' pick of the brands

27 January 2020 By

Luukaa at Harrogate Fashion Week

Luukaa: Turkish womenswear brand Luukaa made its UK trade show debut at Harrogate Fashion Week, as it seeks to raise its brand profile internationally. The brand, which launched for spring 19, specialises in printed shirts, jumpers and duvet “hibernating” coats in sizes 8 to 20. It produces two collections a year of around 150 pieces that are designed and produced at its factory in Istanbul. Key pieces in this season's collection include duvet coats and bags and long-sleeve voile tops. Wholesale prices range from €19 (£16) for a voile top to €110 (£92) for a coat. +90 2122386293 luukaa.com

    Luukaa: Turkish womenswear brand Luukaa made its UK trade show debut at Harrogate Fashion Week, as it seeks to raise its brand profile internationally. The brand, which launched for spring 19, specialises in printed shirts, jumpers and duvet “hibernating” coats in sizes 8 to 20. It produces two collections a year of around 150 pieces that are designed and produced at its factory in Istanbul. Key pieces in this season's collection include duvet coats and bags and long-sleeve voile tops. Wholesale prices range from €19 (£16) for a voile top to €110 (£92) for a coat. +90 2122386293 luukaa.com

  • Jessica Graaf spring 20 at Harrogate Fashion Week

    Jessica Graaf: Founded in 2005, Dublin-based womenswear brand Jessica Graaf made its Harrogate debut this season. Aimed at women over the age of 50, collections are designed in Dublin and manufactured in China. The brand’s core offer is contemporary ladies' knitwear, outdoor jackets and jersey tops in sizes small to XXL. Key pieces in this season's collection include raincoats, striped Breton tops and fake fur coats. It launched athleisure for spring 20. Wholesale prices range from £6.95 for a top to £22.50 for jackets. +353(0)16856212 jessicagraaf.ie

    Elisa Cavaletti: Founded in 1989 and based in Carpi in Modena, Italian womenswear brand is well established in its home market and was showing for the first time at Harrogate as it seeks to expand beyond its domestic market. Italian designer Daniela Dallavelle produces collections to celebrate the “Italian sartorial tradition”. Key pieces include puffer jackets, knitted skirts and statement jackets. Wholesale prices range from £40 for a T-shirt to £175 for coats. +39 0596323511 elisacavaletti.it/en

    Vilagallo: Spanish womenswear brand Vilagallo caught Drapers’ eye in the halls at Harrogate with its vibrant prints and patterns. Showing at Harrogate for the first time in search of UK stockists, the brand was founded by designers Ines Villalón and Beatriz Gallo, and their business partner Alberto Rodriquez in 1997. The brand seeks to design clothing that is “classic with a twist”, featuring patterned silks, mixed fabrics and bold prints. Wholesale prices range from £28 for a T-shirt to £65 for a jacket. 020 7633 9888 palladioassociates.com

    Working Wardrobe: Women’s workwear brand Working Wardrobe was set up by managing director Jackie Pattison in 2017, after she struggled to find easy-to-wear, classic and comfortable workwear in stylish patterns and designs. Debuting its first collection at Harrogate, the brand designs and manufacturers corporate clothing, workwear and leisurewear products at its factory in Knaresborough, near Harrogate. Standout pieces included leopard print wraparound dresses, vibrant stretchy tunics and flared trousers. Wholesale prices range from £23 for long-sleeved tops to £40 for dresses. 07971 191104 Workingwardrobe.com

Drapers’ pick of the best new brands showing at the autumn 20 edition of womenswear, footwear and accessories trade show Harrogate Fashion Week. 

