Harrogate Fashion Week makes headway

After a week of soaring temperatures across the UK, the doors of Harrogate Fashion Week opened on a noticeably cooler morning in the Yorkshire town on Sunday 28 July.

The halls of the Harrogate Convention Centre were light and airy, and provided a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere for visitors to the womenswear, footwear and accessories trade show, which ran over two days. Footfall ebbed and flowed, and it was generally quiet in the aisles. However, some stands were consistently busy, and orders were being written.

This was the third edition of Harrogate Fashion Week, which was launched in 2018 by trade show stalwarts Sarah Moody, Stephen Dixon and Wendy Adams. There were 94 exhibitors for spring 20, an increase of 30 compared with the last edition – and plans are afoot to expand into a third hall of the convention centre next season.

Plenty of familiar names exhibited, including John Charles, James Lakeland, Pomodoro, Sahara, Bitte Kai Rand, Charli, Barbara Lebek and Closet London. But the show still needs to work on bringing in fresher, emerging labels, to add a sense of excitement and discovery to the offer.

Most of the visitors to this regional show were independent retailers, largely from the north of England, Scotland and Ireland. There was no sign of buyers from larger retailers and department stores.

However, brands Drapers spoke to said the earlier timing of Harrogate Fashion Week was better than that of larger ITE Group-owned rival Moda, which will take place on 4-6 August, as buyers have not yet allocated all of their budgets. They also noted that the stands are cheaper.

Indeed, Harrogate continues to benefit from uncertainty about the direction of Moda, which axed its swimwear and lingerie section in 2017, and moved menswear to ITE stablemate Pure London in February 2019 (views from the show, below).

“There is a buzz to [Harrogate Fashion Week] – people are talking about it,” said Moody. “They want something new that’s cost effective. Pre-registrations were more than double that of last season.”

Still small, the Yorkshire show is not yet a serious threat to Moda. However, ITE will no doubt be watching its expansion with interest. The next edition of Harrogate Fashion Week will take place on 2-3 February 2020.