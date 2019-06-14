Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pitti spring 20: Henri Lloyd

14 June 2019 By

Henri lloyd crop

1/5

Hide caption

  • Henri lloyd crop
  • Henri lloyd (1)
  • Henri lloyd
  • Henri lloyd
  • Henri lloyd (2)

British outerwear brand Henri Lloyd is launching a repositioned and reimagined collection for spring 20.

More from: Pitti positivity: a bright start for spring 20

The brand was bought by Sweden’s Aligro Group in 2018, and spring 20 marks the first offer under the direction of the new ownership. The collection focuses on combining performance and fashion. Outerwear is a particular focus, and waterproof and technical styles are central.

As part of the new launch, the brand has teamed up with British designer Nigel Cabourn on a capsule collection of 12 items. Inspired by the brand’s archive, the collaboration references classic details, such as “H” branding across items. Key pieces include an oversized sweater and several iterations of jackets.

Distribution will focus on top-tier independents and retailers, and the price points are higher than in previous seasons, as quality has increased.

Wholesale prices for range from £20 for a T-shirt to £342 for a technical hooded jacket. 07857 412121 henrilloyd.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.