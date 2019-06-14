British outerwear brand Henri Lloyd is launching a repositioned and reimagined collection for spring 20.
The brand was bought by Sweden’s Aligro Group in 2018, and spring 20 marks the first offer under the direction of the new ownership. The collection focuses on combining performance and fashion. Outerwear is a particular focus, and waterproof and technical styles are central.
As part of the new launch, the brand has teamed up with British designer Nigel Cabourn on a capsule collection of 12 items. Inspired by the brand’s archive, the collaboration references classic details, such as “H” branding across items. Key pieces include an oversized sweater and several iterations of jackets.
Distribution will focus on top-tier independents and retailers, and the price points are higher than in previous seasons, as quality has increased.
Wholesale prices for range from £20 for a T-shirt to £342 for a technical hooded jacket. 07857 412121 henrilloyd.com
