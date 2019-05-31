High street preview: Cos women's autumn 19

Graphic architectural forms make for a bold autumn 19 womenswear collection at Cos, where traditional items have been reworked into modern reinterpretations with a directional twist.
Shawl-like details add interest to a classic overcoat, while wide pleats are an unusual touch on smock-style dresses.
Ballooning, oversized sleeves, large tie-fastening elements and unusual statement collars all elevate simple staples, while wide-leg trousers, ankle-skimming wrap skirts and knee-length tabard knits are also highlights.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.