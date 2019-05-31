Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

High street preview: Cos women's autumn 19

31 May 2019 By

Graphic architectural forms make for a bold autumn 19 womenswear collection at Cos, where traditional items have been reworked into modern reinterpretations with a directional twist.

Shawl-like details add interest to a classic overcoat, while wide pleats are an unusual touch on smock-style dresses.

Ballooning, oversized sleeves, large tie-fastening elements and unusual statement collars all elevate simple staples, while wide-leg trousers, ankle-skimming wrap skirts and knee-length tabard knits are also highlights.

