High street preview: French Connection women's autumn 19

French Connection has cited athleisure and “effortless styling” as inspirations for its latest range, which has a relaxed cosiness at its core. Long, dressing gown-like coats and padded blanket jackets are on offer, alongside classic oversized fake furs in leopard spots.
There is a focus on wide, slouchy trousers and knitwear in exaggerated, cosy silhouettes, while dresses come in casual shirt shapes or with flowing handkerchief hems.
