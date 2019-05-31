Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

High street preview: French Connection women's autumn 19

31 May 2019 By

French Connection has cited athleisure and “effortless styling” as inspirations for its latest range, which has a relaxed cosiness at its core. Long, dressing gown-like coats and padded blanket jackets are on offer, alongside classic oversized fake furs in leopard spots.

There is a focus on wide, slouchy trousers and knitwear in exaggerated, cosy silhouettes, while dresses come in casual shirt shapes or with flowing handkerchief hems.

