High street preview: Joules women's autumn 19

31 May 2019 By

Joules’ signature outdoor styling carries into autumn 19 with classic parkas and raincoats that come in longer lengths. Tailored outerwear options stand out for a smarter take, and a tweed coat with a fake fur collar taps into the trend for all things heritage-inspired.

Other core items include a cosy, drop-shouldered cable-knit jumper; a button-through shirt dress in a whimsical thistle print; and intarsia knits, this season featuring pheasants in shades of pink.

