High street preview: Joules women's autumn 19

Joules’ signature outdoor styling carries into autumn 19 with classic parkas and raincoats that come in longer lengths. Tailored outerwear options stand out for a smarter take, and a tweed coat with a fake fur collar taps into the trend for all things heritage-inspired.
Other core items include a cosy, drop-shouldered cable-knit jumper; a button-through shirt dress in a whimsical thistle print; and intarsia knits, this season featuring pheasants in shades of pink.
