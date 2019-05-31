Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

High street preview: Karen Millen autumn 19

31 May 2019 By

A first look at the new autumn 19 womenswear collection from high street retailer Karen Millen.

“Minimum effort and maximum impact” is the mantra for Karen Millen’s autumn offering. It manifests in easy-to-wear pleated skirts in tonal patterns teamed with cosy knits; demurely feminine full-length dresses; and roomy, wide-cut trousers – a silky printed pyjama style are a standout.

Outerwear is cocooning and softly tailored in textured wools, while billowy tops and blouses in retro prints add a seductive touch.

