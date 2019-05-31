High street preview: River Island men's autumn 19

River Island’s menswear team are on a mission to dress the nation’s male shoppers in prints and patterns. There are classic checks and plaids in the key jacket and trouser shapes, although newness comes through fresher takes that feature patterns worked in panels or patchwork designs.
Retro repeats bring an eccentric feel to shirts and tops, while the patterned jacket becomes a hero item, available in everything from classic camouflage to ikat-inspired graphics.
