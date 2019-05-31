Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

High street preview: River Island women's autumn 19

31 May 2019 By

River island autumn 19 (2)

Days of denim: More 1980s and 1990s influences appear in the form of directional denim that uses multicoloured patchworks and acid washes across separates. This cropped panelled jacket is a standout.

1/10

Hide caption

  • River island autumn 19 (2)

    Days of denim: More 1980s and 1990s influences appear in the form of directional denim that uses multicoloured patchworks and acid washes across separates. This cropped panelled jacket is a standout.

  • Ri 122
  • Ri 124
  • Ri 76
  • River island autumn 19 (3)

    Techno traditions: Checks and classic houndstooths are one of the season’s dominant trends, and here they are given a punchy rethink. There are windowpane patterns created from sequins and oversized outerwear featuring neon-flecked plaids.

  • Ri 311
  • Ri 30
  • River island autumn 19 (1)

    Party animals: Tick two autumn 19 trends in one with River Island’s animal-pattern-meets-1980s partywear pieces, which include tiger stripes in sparkling sequins on bold-shouldered asymmetrical dresses.

  • Ri 221
  • Ri 131

The top trends from River Island’s latest womenswear range include techno tweeds and throwback denim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.