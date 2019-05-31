High street preview: Topshop autumn 19

Long-line tailored coats are the outerwear option of choice at Topshop for autumn 19, and a plethora of variations tap into most of the season’s trends. The animal craze continues with fuzzy feline stripes and snakeskin prints, while checks, plaids and tartans channel the heritage trend. The season’s core colours – from pretty pastels to bold, bright blocks – are on offer, and autumn 19’s textural focus comes through in fluffy wools and cosy teddy-like fake shearling.