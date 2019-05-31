High street preview: Topshop autumn 19

From feline stripes to snakeskin prints, and checks through to tartans, discover Topshop’s key outerwear directions for next season.
Long-line tailored coats are the outerwear option of choice at Topshop for autumn 19, and a plethora of variations tap into most of the season’s trends. The animal craze continues with fuzzy feline stripes and snakeskin prints, while checks, plaids and tartans channel the heritage trend. The season’s core colours – from pretty pastels to bold, bright blocks – are on offer, and autumn 19’s textural focus comes through in fluffy wools and cosy teddy-like fake shearling.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.