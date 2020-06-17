Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

First look: Arket AW20 menswear

17 June 2020 By

arket aw20

1/6

Hide caption

  • arket aw20
  • arket aw20
  • arket aw20
  • arket aw20
  • arket aw20
  • arket aw20

Dressing for the outdoors is central for H&M Group-owned Arket’s autumn/winter 20 via fleeces, quilting and heavy-duty knitwear.

There was a practical, elemental aspect to many of the AW20 menswear catwalks, including at London Fashion Week Men’s designer Paria Farzaneh, and this has made its way into Arket’s new-season offer. Fleeces, quilted outerwear and chunky knits are all intended to keep the Swedish brand’s male shopper well wrapped up.

Muted brown, black and navy colourways dominate the range, and are complemented by flourished of design, such as an abstract floral-patterned knit. A trend-led leather shirt, the material was a popular feature at the AW20 menswear shows, is a stand-out item. Formal trouser shapes are slim and sharply cut, and come in shades of brown or pinstriped patterns.

Sturdy, chunky soled leather footwear completes the collection – perfect for tackling the terrain of the “rugged Nordic landscapes” for which the collection is intended.

The collection will start dropping in stores and online in August. Retail prices range from £25 for a beanie hat to £250 for a leather shirt.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.