First look: Arket AW20 menswear

Dressing for the outdoors is central for H&M Group-owned Arket’s autumn/winter 20 via fleeces, quilting and heavy-duty knitwear.

There was a practical, elemental aspect to many of the AW20 menswear catwalks, including at London Fashion Week Men’s designer Paria Farzaneh, and this has made its way into Arket’s new-season offer. Fleeces, quilted outerwear and chunky knits are all intended to keep the Swedish brand’s male shopper well wrapped up.

Muted brown, black and navy colourways dominate the range, and are complemented by flourished of design, such as an abstract floral-patterned knit. A trend-led leather shirt, the material was a popular feature at the AW20 menswear shows, is a stand-out item. Formal trouser shapes are slim and sharply cut, and come in shades of brown or pinstriped patterns.

Sturdy, chunky soled leather footwear completes the collection – perfect for tackling the terrain of the “rugged Nordic landscapes” for which the collection is intended.

The collection will start dropping in stores and online in August. Retail prices range from £25 for a beanie hat to £250 for a leather shirt.