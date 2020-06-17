First look: Arket AW20 womenswear

Lashings of leather, cosy textures and folk details – see what Arket womenswear has in store for the new season.

Rugged Nordic landscapes have inspired the Swedish brand’s autumn/winter 20 collection, which is evident in its use of the combination of cosy and hard-working textures and fabrics.

Chunky neutral-coloured woolly knits feature alongside sleek leather pieces, such as a fashion-forward tracksuit, bucket hat and loose-fitting tunic dress.

The range also has a folky feel in pieces that are complete with tassels and ruffled sleeves, and a dose of burnt orange snakeprint on a shirt.

Customers will be equipped for cold-weather landscapes with outerwear such as a quilted down gilet and long parka coat.

Arket has sustainability in mind. Fabrics including chrome-free tanned leather, recycled nylon, upcycled down and responsibly sourced wool are used throughout the collection.

The collection will start dropping in stores and online in August. Retail prices range from £12 for a hair clip to £490 for a belted leather coat.