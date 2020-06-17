First look: Boden AW20 womenswear

Boden goes back in time to the 1970s for next season, but there will be plenty in store for those who prefer to stay in the here and now.

The lifestyle retailer has taken a psychedelic twist for autumn/winter 20 with bold 1970s floral prints in blue, purple, pink and orange shades covering silk shirts, which are central to the collection.

These rich tones are echoed throughout the range in separates including roll necks and wide-leg trousers. Teh 1970s theme continues with corduroy textures and A-line skirts, in pleated and denim forms.

For non-time travellers, the collection includes crowd-pleasing tie-waist midi-dresses in graphic prints, as well as delicate broderie anglaise shirts and colour-block knitwear.

The first launch from the collection will be in mid-July, and prices range from £45 for a patterned shirt to £170 for a midi-dress.