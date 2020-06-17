First look: Cos AW20 menswear

H&M Group-owned Cos is determined to make more men wear colour, and the AW20 collection is dominated by pastels, such as pale mint, pink and lilac.

Corduroy and wool provide a texture clash on the casual side of the range, where a sports luxe influence comes with the use of scuba-like fabric. A stand-out sheer orange T-shirt provides a loud flash of colour.

Oversized shapes across casual shirts and trousers lend a slouchy, comfortable feel. Tailoring is sleeker, and the collarless blazers that feature in the womenswear collection have menswear equivalents.

Shorts are a surprise stand-out item for AW20. Below-the-knee culottes make up part of a formal co-ord, and bring a refreshingly modern take on formal suiting. A shorter, casual pair pay tribute to the utility trend, in keeping with Cos’s fashion-forward yet classic approach.

The menswear collection will start dropping in store and online between August and September, and prices range from £29 for a hat to £190 for a wool coat.