First look: Cos AW20 menswear

Shorts make an unexpected comeback in Cos’s autumn/winter 20 collection.
H&M Group-owned Cos is determined to make more men wear colour, and the AW20 collection is dominated by pastels, such as pale mint, pink and lilac.
Corduroy and wool provide a texture clash on the casual side of the range, where a sports luxe influence comes with the use of scuba-like fabric. A stand-out sheer orange T-shirt provides a loud flash of colour.
Oversized shapes across casual shirts and trousers lend a slouchy, comfortable feel. Tailoring is sleeker, and the collarless blazers that feature in the womenswear collection have menswear equivalents.
Shorts are a surprise stand-out item for AW20. Below-the-knee culottes make up part of a formal co-ord, and bring a refreshingly modern take on formal suiting. A shorter, casual pair pay tribute to the utility trend, in keeping with Cos’s fashion-forward yet classic approach.
The menswear collection will start dropping in store and online between August and September, and prices range from £29 for a hat to £190 for a wool coat.
