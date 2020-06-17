First look: Cos AW20 womenswear

Smart tailoring and a muted palatte will make sure that the Cos customer is Scandi-cool for next season.

The Swedish brand is known for its minimalist aesthetic, which continues for autumn/winter 20. Simple but stylish pieces include collarless blazers, oversized knitwear and wide-legged trousers. Proportions are played with throughout the collection – for example, in a voluminous jumpsuit and contrasting fitted dresses.

Interesting design elements are introduced through square necklines and cut-out details. Draping is a recurring theme, as gathered detailing on skirts, dresses and shirts.

The colour palette ranges from earthy brown and grey tones to icy shades of mint.

The AW20 collection will start dropping between August and September and prices range from £45 for jewellery to £390 for a leather wrap dress.