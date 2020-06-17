Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

First look: French Connection AW20 menswear

17 June 2020 By

French Connection AW20

1/13

Hide caption

  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • French Connection AW20
  • Designer Dan Rynne

    Designer Dan Rynne

  • An image from Dan Rynne's graduate collection

    An image from Dan Rynne's graduate collection

Elevated hiking gear and a 1990s flavour characterise French Connection’s menswear offer for the new season.

A rich orange and purple colour palette flows between both women’s and men’s wear. It is seen here on a stand-out, paisley-patterned jacket. The casual offer has a practical 1990s influence, thanks to khaki cargo trousers, textured fleeces and a very “normcore” gilet.

The nostalgic vibe continues into accessories, which include a monochrome checked baseball cap, and bags of which any rambler would be proud, including multi-pocketed backpacks and quilted cross-body styles.

Patterns range from windowpane checks to ombré stripes and an unusual take on leopard print that depicts motifs of the big cat itself.

Trouser shapes are fitted in formal suiting and in denim. Hip-length jackets in neutral grey and taupe make up the outerwear offer – one comes with biker collar, quilting and zip details, while a normcore version has multiple cargo-style pockets.

Prices range from £35 for a polo shirt to £400 for a leather jacket. The collection will be available online and in stores from mid-June.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.