First look: French Connection AW20 menswear

Elevated hiking gear and a 1990s flavour characterise French Connection’s menswear offer for the new season.

A rich orange and purple colour palette flows between both women’s and men’s wear. It is seen here on a stand-out, paisley-patterned jacket. The casual offer has a practical 1990s influence, thanks to khaki cargo trousers, textured fleeces and a very “normcore” gilet.

The nostalgic vibe continues into accessories, which include a monochrome checked baseball cap, and bags of which any rambler would be proud, including multi-pocketed backpacks and quilted cross-body styles.

Patterns range from windowpane checks to ombré stripes and an unusual take on leopard print that depicts motifs of the big cat itself.

Trouser shapes are fitted in formal suiting and in denim. Hip-length jackets in neutral grey and taupe make up the outerwear offer – one comes with biker collar, quilting and zip details, while a normcore version has multiple cargo-style pockets.

Prices range from £35 for a polo shirt to £400 for a leather jacket. The collection will be available online and in stores from mid-June.