First look: Whistles AW20 womenswear

Tough leather pieces, a 1990s spin and a softer side to Whistles – here is what the womenswear brand has in store for autumn/winter 20.

The womenswear brand has looked to the casual cuts of the 1990s for the upcoming season, focusing on oversized tailoring and slouchy blazers. Leather is a staple – whether in black, brown or red – and coming in a co-ord trouser suit, loose-fit jumpsuit and separates, such as a midi-skirt and shirt.

The softer side of the collection features tassels and pastel shades of lilac and pink across knits and outerwear – with coats ending at the shin for a cosy effect.

The 1990s spin is also evident on pocketed cargo trousers and textured “shackets” in colourful tones of pink and blue, suggestive of the utilitarian trend.

Patterns include classic polka-dots and pastel-coloured houndstooth. Lace adds feminine details to dresses and separates.

The collection will launch in September and retail prices start at £35 for jersey T-shirts.