French Connection AW20 womenswear

From stepping back to the 1970s, to covering wardrobe staples. We take a look at French Connection’s womenswear offer for the new season.

The brand has opted for an elevated take on laid-back dressing for the new season. There are smart, classically cut pieces such as an A-line camel coat. Staple items are given a luxe touch with the use of premium materials, such as a rich mahogany brown leather skirt.

Comfort looks to be key. Loose shapes feature across both knitwear and denim in a neutral colour palette of creams and greys.

A 1970s influence is also seen in the dressier side of the collection through flared trousers and a fake fur coat in bright, contrasting colours. The palette here morphs from muted neutrals to earthy oranges and browns with splashes of purple.

Evening looks include a fuchsia tailored suit – something of a staple for French Connection in recent seasons – mini-skirts and flashes of turquoise across tops and dresses.

A red, full-length quilted coat gives a utilitarian feel to the collection.

Prices range from £115 for a bag to £350 for a leather jacket, and the first of the transitional pieces will be dropping online and in stores from mid-June.