To fall for: a first look at the high street's AW20 collections

The pandemic has disrupted the production and drop cycles of many brands. For those that managed to produce on schedule, stand-out trends include a hitchhiker’s guide to menswear, contrasting textures and womenswear throwbacks to That ’70s Show.
As the high street starts to reopen, Drapers takes a first look at the collections that will be landing in coming weeks for autumn/ winter 2020.
Click on the links below to get a glimpse of the collections that brands have in store for AW20.
- French Connection menswear
- French Connection womenswear
- Cos menswear
- Cos womenswear
- Arket menswear
- Arket womenswear
- Whistles
- Boden
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.