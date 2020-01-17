Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Jacket Required preview: what you need to know about the autumn 20 edition

17 January 2020

Aigle autumn 20

Aigle (Showroom B): It is hard to believe that more than 160 years have passed since American Hiram Hutchinson moved to France to create his vision of handmade Goodyear vulcanised work boots under the brand A I’Aigle. The brand remains committed to Hutchinson’s pledge to create the most durable and performance-inspired all-weather boots and clothing available.

    Mod Wave Movement (Showroom C): Based in Spain but with strong influences from the US and Asia, Mod Wave Movement has been operating for four years, and makes its Jacket Required debut for autumn 20.

    Pantherella (Showroom B) first opened its doors in 1937 and began trading as Midlands Hosiery Mills. More than 80 years later it is still designing and making all of its socks in its family-owned factory, situated in the same street in Leicester. Cashmere, Silk, Merino Royale, Sea Island Cotton and fine-linked toe seams mean that Pantherella continues to be recognised as the maker of the finest quality socks in the world.

    Raeburn (Showroom A): Christopher Raeburn's eponymous brand is known for its innovative and responsible design. Its "Re-made" ethos in particular has pioneered the reworking of surplus fabrics and garments to create distinctive and functional pieces.

    Serts London (Showroom B) is a London-based brand that aims to provide high-end, handcrafted footwear for a reasonable price to people who seek quality and style.

    Snowman New York (Showroom B) was founded in 2012 and creates elegant, distinctive and fashion-driven yet practical premium down outerwear.  Each Snowman garment uses the highest premium white down filler.

    Thalassophy (Showroom A): This premium lifestyle brand includes shorts made from 100% recycled marine and landfill plastic, and shirts from 100% traceable organic cotton. Pro-transparency, pro-circular fashion and anti-greenwashing, Thalassophy is an exciting new British brand on a mission.

    Ucon Acrobatics (Showroom A): Ucon Acrobatics launched in 2001 as a lifestyle brand anchored by creativity, quality tailoring, innovative appliqués and ethical production. In 2015 it decided to focus on bags and backpacks, which have a simple and practical design.

What’s new and the brands to watch out for at the upcoming edition of the menswear trade show.

Jacket Required will take place at the Old Truman Brewery in east London on 22-23 January.

This season, a third of the show will be dedicated to sustainable brands. The re-edited layout will feature three showrooms, and Showroom A will highlight pioneers in sustainable fashion, including Raeburn, Thalassophy, Bjanko Milano, Daisy King Club, Dedicated Brand, Komodo, United Change Makers, Toms, Dashel, and Ucon Acrobatics.

Visit jacket-required.com for further information and the full list of exhibitors. 

 

