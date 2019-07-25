Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Jacket Required: spring 20 picks

25 July 2019

Your Samples Collective Spring 20

YSC: Creative director Daniel Peters draws on his Afro-Caribbean and British heritage for Your Samples Collective’s second collection. Making its Jacket Required debut, the London-based brand was a highlight of the show. A candy-coloured striped shirt with mother-of-pearl buttons was a striking feature in the largely workwear-inspired collection. Other key pieces included a relaxed maroon virgin wool suit with large box-pocket detailing and a smart-casual burgundy bomber jacket with a contrasting checked panel on the back. Wholesale prices range from £36 for a shirt to £220 for a two-piece suit. hello@yoursamplescollective.com yoursamplescollective.com

    Collectif: Vintage-influenced brand Collectif launched its first full menswear offer for spring 20, following a small trial range for autumn 19. The brand launched the collection based on the feedback of customers and wholesale accounts alike, and is seeking to target a slightly more contemporary customer, alongside its traditionally vintage-focused base. The collection is retro with a modern edge. Key items including knitted polo shirts and colour-block western jackets. Wholesale prices range from £15 for a polo shirt to £115 for a leather jacket. 020 7511 6224 collectif.co.uk

    Thirty-One Degrees: Portuguese footwear brand Thirty-One Degrees made its UK debut at Jacket Required for spring 20 with its collection of minimalist leather trainers. Based in Porto, the brand manufactures its products less than 10km from its headquarters, and all styles are handmade. Material standards are a focus for the brand, and it uses high-quality leather and suede as well as natural gum soles. The brand creates a signature, minimalist sneaker shape for both men and women, in a range of neutral pale colours and standout desert-tone suede. Wholesale prices range from €105 (£93) for a suede sneaker to €125 (£111) for a leather high-top. +351 932 799 807 thirty-one-degrees.com

    Dedicated Brands: Colour print co-ords were a common feature across Jacket Required this season, and Dedicated Brands had a stand-out offering. Alongside its core collection of graphic T-shirts, the brand’s two-piece designs featured abstract floral prints and light washed topographical designs. These were echoed across its reversible hooded puffer jackets with long silhouettes. The Swedish streetwear brand is currently stocked in 21 countries but makes its Jacket Required debut looking for UK stockists. Wholesale prices range from £12 for a T-shirt to £36 for a jacket. 07817 893 456 stuffagency.com

    Afends: Founded in Australia’s Byron Bay in 2006, the brand has been picked up by fashion agency Out of Step as it seeks to grow in the UK. The brand predominantly creates its garments using hemp as its core material and is seeking to revitalise the fabric’s dowdy reputation. The brand creates vibrant, tongue-in-cheek, quirky T-shirts and modern, super-soft shirts inspired by a surf lifestyle. Hemp’s sustainable properties – for example, its need for less water, and fewer pesticides and chemicals than materials such as cotton – are a central reason why Afends focuses on the fabric. Wholesale prices range from £16 for a T-shirt to £40 for a hoodie. 07572 108012 afends.com

    Royal Robbins: US outdoors brand Royal Robbins was founded 50 years ago by its eponymous designer, a 1960s rock climber. Newly represented by Swiss brand group Fenix Outdoors for spring 20, the brand made its trade show debut at Jacket Required as it seeks to grow its UK footprint and target a more fashion-focused customer. The brand creates men’s and women’s wear that is designed to be functional and stylish and has “Intelligent” features such as wrinkle and stain resistance. It focuses on natural materials including linen and hemp. Wholesale prices range from £35 for a shirt to £40 for trousers. 02392 528711 royalrobbins.com

    Remus Uomo: Known for its formal tailoring, Remus Uomo presented a much more casual collection for its Jacket Required debut. Psychedelic patterns dominated the brand’s short-sleeved shirt offering, including a standout citrus print. A lightweight sporty bomber jacket with contrasting ribboning reflected athleisure inspirations across the collection and in the wider menswear market – a new direction for the brand. Tailoring was more relaxed, and a broader colour palette incorporated the pastel tones that are proving popular for spring 20. The brand is seeking to expand its stockist base in south-east England. Wholesale prices range from £11 for a T-shirt to £116 for a three-piece suit. 07793 467896 douglasandgrahame.com

    Voited: Voited launches outwear for the first time this season, making use of the fabric technology of its Teflon-treated blankets. The performance jackets and ponchos have sleek silhouettes, and are manufactured with tightly woven cotton and recycled Teflon nylon. Notable pieces include a bold yellow parka and contrast grey and red handkerchief print jacket with external taped seams. Jackets wholesale at £79. frankv@voited.com www.voited.eu

    Ementa: Making its debut at Jacket Required and seeking to enter the UK market for the first time, Ementa is a Portuguese surf brand born of a relaxed and laid-back lifestyle. The brand was founded by a collective of friends in Lisbon, and all products are hand made in Portugal. T-shirts and jersey separates form the core of the offer in tie-dye prints and stripe patterns. Highlights elsewhere in the collection include a reversible towelling beach bag and a leather drawstring backpack. Wholesale prices range from €32 (£28) for a T-shirt to €54 (£48) for a hoodie. +351 911 526 749 ementasb.com

    Unfeigned: Spain-based Unfeigned launched its first collection at this season’s Jacket Required. A soft pastel palette is used across the sustainable collection made with organic cotton in Spain and Portugal. The new brand aims to create a complete look for the working man including soft workwear jackets with wooden button detailing, short-sleeved shirts and drawstring corduroy shorts. Its simple silhouettes are elevated with high-quality fabrics and gentle striped patterns. Wholesale prices range from €25 (£22) for a T-shirt to €84 (£75) for a parka. +34 661 928 180; unfeignedgear.com

Drapers brings you the pick of the brands from the spring 20 edition of Jacket Required.

 

 

