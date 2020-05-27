Footwear brand Duke & Dexter has put Formula One champion Jenson Button at the wheel of it latest collection, launching today. The racing ace tells Drapers what drives his interest in fashion, and how the two industries are similar.

Before lockdown commenced, men’s footwear brand Duke & Dexter asked racing ace Jenson Button to take the pair’s new collaboration collection for a spin in the Mexican desert as part of its launch campaign. It was shot last November at the scene of the off-road Baja 1000 race, and a far cry from the brand’s Sheffield factory.

The collection includes boots, loafers and trainers, all featuring design aspects that give a nod to Button.

Details include his championship number, 22, apearing on sewn-on patches or prints, as well as racing’s signature checkered flags, and Duke & Dexter’s logo.

Jenson says: ”It’s great working with a true British brand. The shoes are actually produced in the UK which is quite unusual these days, it’s good for British business.

There are 13 styles within the collection, with retail prices starting from £200 for leather trainers, to £250 for leather lined Chelsea and Chukka boot styles – all of which Button put the finishing touches to.

Speaking from his Los Angeles home he told Drapers: ”I was involved in the details of the shoe: 22 is my number, it’s what I won the [Formula One] championship with [in 2009]. A collaboration has to be your style and something you actually like – that’s what’s going to interest people with your involvement.”

”Trainers are my favourite part of the Duke & Dexter collection, as most of the time I’m very casual. But when I do dress up, I like to dress up properly. Wearing something with a bit of detail is always interesting.”

Jenson Button Duke & Dexter Button was stranded in the desert for 17 hours during the Baja 1000 race

This is not Button’s first foray into fashion. He has modelled for Michael Kors in 2016 and was the face of Hugo Boss fragrance in 2013. He compares his two professional spheres, saying ”fashion is similar to the racing world in that we all want to be number one, we all want to be the best and are striving to be better.”

The collection is available to buy from today (27 May) exclusively from dukeanddexter.com.