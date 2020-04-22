John Lewis collaborates with Mother of Pearl

John Lewis has partnered with luxury womenswear brand Mother of Pearl to launch the most sustainable collection that the department store has “ever created.”

Consumers may not be going anywhere for the near future due to the government’s lockdown, but John Lewis and Mother of Pearl are hoping that wardrobes will be refreshed regardless.

The two have joined forces to create a new SS20 collection made entirely from sustainable fabrics. The range is made either of Tencel - which uses pulp from wood sources that is processed and made into a fibre at a biorefinery which minimises use of energy, chemicals and water - or organic cotton.

The 22-piece collection is produced by Austrian sustainable manufacturers Lenzing, which produce Tencel, and where sustainable methods include working towards a closed-loop system that focuses on continually reusing the water and solvents used.

Mother of Pearl is well known for championing sustainable fashion and the collection is an opportunity for the brand to make sustainable pieces accessible nationwide.

Standout items include lightweight tailoring, such as a neutral slouchy suit, oversized shirts and tie-waist striped dress.

Monochrome polka dots are key and seen on asymmetric dresses, blouses and wide-leg trousers. Animal print in a soft pink and brown palette is seen across dresses and tops.

Denim pieces, made from 100% organic cotton, are set to follow after the initial launch.

Retail prices are between £59 for a top to £179 for a dress and the collection will be available from 22 April on Johnlewis.com.