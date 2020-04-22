Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

John Lewis collaborates with Mother of Pearl

22 April 2020 By

jl mother of pearl look 7

John Lewis + Mother of Pearl dress, £179

1/6

Hide caption

  • jl mother of pearl look 7

    John Lewis + Mother of Pearl dress, £179

  • John Lewis + Mother of Pearl

    John Lewis + Mother of Pearl blazer, £159; top, £85; trouser, £119

  • John Lewis + Mother of Pearl

    John Lewis + Mother of Pearl dress, £159

  • John Lewis + Mother of Pearl

    John Lewis + Mother of Pearl top, £85; blouse, £99; trouser, £119

  • John Lewis + Mother of Pearl

    John Lewis + Mother of Pearl shirt, £99; jeans, £99

  • jl mother of pearl look 14

    John Lewis + Mother of Pearl shirt, £99; jeans, £99

John Lewis has partnered with luxury womenswear brand Mother of Pearl to launch the most sustainable collection that the department store has “ever created.”

Consumers may not be going anywhere for the near future due to the government’s lockdown, but John Lewis and Mother of Pearl are hoping that wardrobes will be refreshed regardless.

The two have joined forces to create a new SS20 collection made entirely from sustainable fabrics. The range is made either of Tencel - which uses pulp from wood sources that is processed and made into a fibre at a biorefinery which minimises use of energy, chemicals and water - or organic cotton. 

The 22-piece collection is produced by Austrian sustainable manufacturers Lenzing, which produce Tencel, and where sustainable methods include working towards a closed-loop system that focuses on continually reusing the water and solvents used

Mother of Pearl is well known for championing sustainable fashion and the collection is an opportunity for the brand to make sustainable pieces accessible nationwide.

Standout items include lightweight tailoring, such as a neutral slouchy suit, oversized shirts and tie-waist striped dress.

Monochrome polka dots are key and seen on asymmetric dresses, blouses and wide-leg trousers. Animal print in a soft pink and brown palette is seen across dresses and tops. 

Denim pieces, made from 100% organic cotton, are set to follow after the initial launch.

Retail prices are between £59 for a top to £179 for a dress and the collection will be available from 22 April on Johnlewis.com.

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.