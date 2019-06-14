For spring 20, US casualwear brand Juicy Couture’s teen range is a riot of 1990s influences, brash colours and bold accents.
A pair of laser-bleached logo jeans, a pink funnel-neck crop top and a T-shirt with reversible “JC” logo encapsulate a sense of playfulness in the collection. while a pair of lilac and lime leggings, and a tropical print racer-back dress bring a fittingly summer-focused aesthetic to the collection.
In sportswear, highlights include a pair of hot pink, branded shorts with holographic trims, and a pair of cycling shorts that reflect the 1990s trend that has already taken the high street by storm for spring and autumn 19.
Prices range from around £15 for trousers and shorts to £150 for an embellished puffer jacket. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk
