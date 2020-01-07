Thriving on the 1990s revival, footwear brand Kickers’ autumn 20 collection harks back to the chunky statement styles that drove its early popularity.

New for autumn in women’s is a Chelsea boot version of the label’s well-known Kizzie range, which features a chunky tracked sole. In menswear, the Daltrey sole is introduced to a boot.

Both styles are predicted to be hits with buyers, thanks to their chunky, retro shapes.

Prices range from £38 for flats to £53.50 for boots. 07720 550313 oliver.theaker@pentland.com kickers.co.uk