Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Kickers autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Kickers autumn 20 (5)

1/5

Hide caption

  • Kickers autumn 20 (5)
  • Kickers autumn 20 (2)
  • Kickers autumn 20 (3)
  • Kickers autumn 20 (1)
  • Kickers autumn 20 (4)

Thriving on the 1990s revival, footwear brand Kickers’ autumn 20 collection harks back to the chunky statement styles that drove its early popularity.  

More from: Autumn 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

New for autumn in women’s is a Chelsea boot version of the label’s well-known Kizzie range, which features a chunky tracked sole. In menswear, the Daltrey sole is introduced to a boot.

Both styles are predicted to be hits with buyers, thanks to their chunky, retro shapes. 

Prices range from £38 for flats to £53.50 for boots. 07720 550313 oliver.theaker@pentland.com kickers.co.uk

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.