Retro 1990s shapes and utilitarian influences are classic motifs for Kickers.
For spring 20, the signature chunky footwear is given a futuristic update with glitter patent leather, iridescent hardware, oil-slick leathers and hairy suedes across men’s, women’s and kids’ styles.
For men the chunky, grooved-sole Daltrey style is predicted to be a hit, and the women’s Kizziie styles with heavy grooved soles (inset) – available in low, medium and super-high-rise versions – tick off the young fashion trends and are sure to be a buyer favourite.
Prices for shoes range from £20 to £53.30.
07720 550313 kickers.co.uk
