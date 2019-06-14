Retro 1990s shapes and utilitarian influences are classic motifs for Kickers.

For spring 20, the signature chunky footwear is given a futuristic update with glitter patent leather, iridescent hardware, oil-slick leathers and hairy suedes across men’s, women’s and kids’ styles.

For men the chunky, grooved-sole Daltrey style is predicted to be a hit, and the women’s Kizziie styles with heavy grooved soles (inset) – available in low, medium and super-high-rise versions – tick off the young fashion trends and are sure to be a buyer favourite.

Prices for shoes range from £20 to £53.30.

