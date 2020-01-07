Lauren, Ralph Lauren autumn 20

The women’s sleepwear and lingerie sub-brand from Ralph Lauren continues its fusion of masculine and feminine design details for autumn 20.

Prints include classic menswear-style pinstripes and plaid, as well as delicate florals.

The brand is expanding its knitted range this season because of its growing popularity. For autumn 20, a new longer dressing gown and a fresh take on its classic sleepshirt are being introduced. The new shirt features ruffle detailing and a delicate trim, rather than a classic collar.

Prices range from £30 for a sleepshirt to £36.50 for a robe. 01580 241111 intimateslingerie.co.uk