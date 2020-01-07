For the colder months, mainstream womenswear brand Lily & Me’s casual puffer jackets are expected to sell well.
They come in dark green and burgundy, and feature a Japanese-inspired floral lining.
Known for its nature-influenced prints, for autumn 20 these include a “dandelion clocks” motif and a harvest floral featuring autumnal berries and flowers.
Viscose rib knit tops in brick orange, green and navy are new for the season, as is a range of metallic, copper-foiled print knitwear that is geared to parties.
Prices range from £6 for leggings to £30 for a lined puffer jacket.
01452 207766 lilyandme.com
-
B Young autumn 20
-
Bellfield autumn 20
-
Campomaggi autumn 20
-
Casual Friday autumn 20
-
Cocoa Cashmere autumn 20
-
Curvy Kate autumn 20
-
Dea Kudibal autumn 20
-
Dranella autumn 20
-
Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20
-
Freya autumn 20
-
Goddiva autumn 20
-
Kickers autumn 20
-
Lauren, Ralph Lauren autumn 20
-
Lily and Me autumn 20
-
Luisa Cerano autumn 20
-
Native Youth autumn 20
-
Olymp Signature autumn 20
-
Riani autumn 20
-
Skechers autumn 20
-
Wacoal autumn 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.