Lily and Me autumn 20

For the colder months, mainstream womenswear brand Lily & Me’s casual puffer jackets are expected to sell well.

They come in dark green and burgundy, and feature a Japanese-inspired floral lining.

Known for its nature-influenced prints, for autumn 20 these include a “dandelion clocks” motif and a harvest floral featuring autumnal berries and flowers.

Viscose rib knit tops in brick orange, green and navy are new for the season, as is a range of metallic, copper-foiled print knitwear that is geared to parties.

Prices range from £6 for leggings to £30 for a lined puffer jacket.

01452 207766 lilyandme.com