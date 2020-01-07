Lily and Me autumn 20

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

7 January 2020 By

For the colder months, mainstream womenswear brand Lily & Me’s casual puffer jackets are expected to sell well.

They come in dark green and burgundy, and feature a Japanese-inspired floral lining. 

Known for its nature-influenced prints, for autumn 20 these include a “dandelion clocks” motif and a harvest floral featuring autumnal berries and flowers.

Viscose rib knit tops in brick orange, green and navy are new for the season, as is a range of metallic, copper-foiled print knitwear that is geared to parties. 

Prices range from £6 for leggings to £30 for a lined puffer jacket. 

01452 207766 lilyandme.com

 

 

