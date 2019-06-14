Countryside prints featuring dandelions, buttercups, burdock seeds and shoreline pebbles make for a relaxed and whimsical spring 20 collection from womenswear brand Lily & Me.
Linens are an important focus for the new season – block colours in earthy tones are a highlight. The fabric is also used in a short-sleeved, midi-length clover print dress.
Accessories reflect the relaxed air of the summer season – the newly launched “hobo” bag style and saddle bag style are sure to be popular as casual accessories options.
Lily & Me is also launching a gilet for the first time for spring 20, intended to be used as a layering piece in changeable weather.
Prices range from £8 for a T-shirt to £30 for a puffer jacket. 01452 207766 lilyandme.com
