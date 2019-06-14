Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Season’s preview spring 20: Lily & Me

14 June 2019 By

Lily & me draper mag only s

Countryside prints featuring dandelions, buttercups, burdock seeds and shoreline pebbles make for a relaxed and whimsical spring 20 collection from womenswear brand Lily & Me.

More from: Spring 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

Linens are an important focus for the new season – block colours in earthy tones are a highlight. The fabric is also used in a short-sleeved, midi-length clover print dress.

Accessories reflect the relaxed air of the summer season – the newly launched “hobo” bag style and saddle bag style are sure to be popular as casual accessories options.

Lily & Me is also launching a gilet for the first time for spring 20, intended to be used as a layering piece in changeable weather.

Prices range from £8 for a T-shirt to £30 for a puffer jacket. 01452 207766 lilyandme.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.