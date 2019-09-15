London Fashion Week: day three, buyer diary

Matchesfashion’s head of womenswear buying Cassie Smart shares her highlights from day three at London Fashion Week.

Gettyimages 1174801210 Preen by Thornton Bregazzi spring 20

As London Fashion Week continued today, the capital’s big hitter brands began to make their presence known on the fashion week schedule.

After a first day dominated by new talent and a second looking towards contemporary rising stars, Sunday showcased a mixture of established names such as Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Chalayan and Ashish alongside some of London’s most internationally successful names - with Simone Rocha and Victoria Beckham drawing in the international crowds.

As day three draws to a close, the power dress is emerging as a stand out piece once again for the season - with a voluminous, Victoriana inspired silhouette seen at designers as disparate as Ashish, who presented a ballooning, drop waisted sequin adorned gown, and Margaret Howell, who gave the trend a minimal spin with billowing shirt dresses in cream and mustard.

While the first two days of London were dominated by splashes of colour, all black outfits, and the new neutrals - creams, beige and camel tones - made an impact on day three - giving a sense of sophistication to the aesthetic.

This palette was seen at Preen, Margaret Howell and Chalayan. The neutrals were popular in relaxed, tonal, tailored looks but also appeared on eveningwear and dresses. For example at David Koma, where a classic trench was elevated to evening attire with an iridescent, glistening sequin overlay.

The party mood remains in London, with daring sheer fabrications, lustrous sequins and shimmering plisse fabrications all popular within collections.

Gettyimages 1174828655 Victoria Beckham spring 20

Cassie Smart, head of womenswear buying at Matchesfashion.com shares her take on the day

Gettyimages 1174861886 Simone Rocha spring 20

Why do you attend LFW?

Each season London never fails to inspire. It is a great platform for creativity and innovative collections from the lesser known emerging brands through to the known talents.

What are you looking for in the LFW shows this season?

Brand discovery to create storytelling moments to engage our customers.

Which collections stood out this LFW today?

The highlight from day three for me was Simone Rocha. The location [at Alexandra Palace], casting and music was all so beautiful.

Are there any trends or must buys emerging from the collections so far?

Following the New York shows we are seeing a strong use of saturated colour.

How were the New York shows?

The closing with Marc Jacobs was amazing, a true celebration of positivity.

Are there any designers you are looking forward to seeing in the international collections?

Bottega Veneta and Prada in Milan.

