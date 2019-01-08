Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

London Fashion Week Men's: the nine trends to know

8 January 2019 By

  • Green

    Green lights: One of the freshest colour trends spotted for autumn 19 was a broad palette of greens. Designers played with the whole spectrum of shades, from bold and bright hues through to dark olives and bottle greens. Often worn head to toe in matching or tonal outfits, a splash of green will liven up your offer.

  • Uran utility

    Utility vehicles: The merging of sportswear, streetwear, functional and utilitarian design continues to go from strength to strength, and London’s designers lead the way. Think tracksuits and anoraks shot with multiple pockets, zips, fastenings, toggles and drawstrings. There was a protective, almost military feel to many items, which were elevated with sharply cut panelling, contrasting fabrics and pops of colour.

  • Orange

    Trust in rust: Orange has been a presence on the catwalks as a menswear colour trend for several seasons, but autumn 19 brought rusty tones to the fore, from warmer, redder shades through to burnt-out hazard brights.

  • Check

    Check republic: Checks, plaids and tartans are one of the biggest autumn 19 pattern trends, seen all over the London catwalks. While they have a traditional flair, particularly when worked across tailored outerwear at the likes of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, they also came across sportier and casual pieces for a fresher take.

  • Long coat

    Long story: Oversized silhouettes and elongated lengths were an important outerwear trend this season, worked into smart, casual and even sportswear-focused collections. Although there were longline puffers and elongated sporty anoraks, these styles were most commonly seen as an update to classic coats and traditional shapes, such as crombies and trenches.

  • Tailoring

    Suitable treatment: While London might carry the reputation as the “home” of tailoring thanks to Savile Row, the city’s designers have moved away from suits and blazers in recent seasons. For autumn, there was a return to certain smarter styles, as neat blazers, sleek trousers and full suits made their mark across different collections, blurring the line between traditional smart and casual dressing.

  • Knit

    All knitted out: Autumn is knitwear season and London’s designers offered plenty of choice for buyers in this department. Quietly statement-making versions were the standout trend, featuring intarsia graphics and repeat patterns. If all-over designs are too bold, patterns used in panels and stripes are a fresh alternative.

  • Puffer

    Puff pieces: Another of the most prominent key pieces from this season’s catwalks was the padded puffer jacket. There were 1990s-throwback styles and sporty functional designs, but all-over prints and patterns looked newest for next season.

  • Gilet

    Up in arms: Sleeveless jackets and gilets were another trend that cropped up in London, spotted in various guises. Many played into the utilitarian trend as multi-pocketed functional layering pieces. At one end there were sporty versions in technical fabrics, while smarter, more tailored options were also on offer.

The 13th edition of London Fashion Week Men’s on 5-7 January kicked off the autumn 19 buying season with a bang. Here are the key trends and new directions from the city’s designer brands.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment

