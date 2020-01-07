Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Luisa Cerano autumn 20

7 January 2020

German womenswear brand Luisa Cerano has split its autumn 20 collection into three key themes. 

The first uses a neutral and green palette with inspirations from the 1980s and military styling. 

The second focuses on textural and tonal product with wool blends and fake fur used throughout. 

Last is an urban-inspired line featuring 1970s-style bohemian items such as fluid maxi-dresses in blues, berries and neutrals. 

Prices range from £20 for a T-shirt to £196 for a coat. 020 7323 6100 luisacerano.com 

 

