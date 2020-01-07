German womenswear brand Luisa Cerano has split its autumn 20 collection into three key themes.
The first uses a neutral and green palette with inspirations from the 1980s and military styling.
The second focuses on textural and tonal product with wool blends and fake fur used throughout.
Last is an urban-inspired line featuring 1970s-style bohemian items such as fluid maxi-dresses in blues, berries and neutrals.
Prices range from £20 for a T-shirt to £196 for a coat. 020 7323 6100 luisacerano.com
-
B Young autumn 20
-
Bellfield autumn 20
-
Campomaggi autumn 20
-
Casual Friday autumn 20
-
Cocoa Cashmere autumn 20
-
Curvy Kate autumn 20
-
Dea Kudibal autumn 20
-
Dranella autumn 20
-
Eliza Jane Howell autumn 20
-
Freya autumn 20
-
Goddiva autumn 20
-
Kickers autumn 20
-
Lauren, Ralph Lauren autumn 20
-
Lily and Me autumn 20
-
Luisa Cerano autumn 20
-
Native Youth autumn 20
-
Olymp Signature autumn 20
-
Riani autumn 20
-
Skechers autumn 20
-
Wacoal autumn 20
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.