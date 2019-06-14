Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Season’s preview spring 20: Lyle & Scott

14 June 2019 By

Lsc0778.203.icad.front 01

1/6

Hide caption

  • Lsc0778.203.icad.front 01
  • Lsc0784.209.icad.front 01
  • Lsc0786.203.icad.front 01
  • Lsc0798.203.icad.front 01
  • Lsc0802.184.icad.front 01
  • Lsc0804.819.icad.front 01

Men’s and boys’ brand Lyle & Scott’s spring 20 kidswear collection provides a fresh take on its signature preppy aesthetic

More from: Spring 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

The seasonal colour palette in the boys’ range comprises vibrant apple greens, oranges, pinks and chambray blues alongside classic navy blue and grey.

Key items from the spring 20 range include a wide-striped polo shirt and classic branded hoodies and sweatshirts, which come in multiple colourways.

New for the season are long-line denim shorts – they comes in a light, acid wash – as well as woven fabric shorts and cargo shorts with utility pockets.

Prices range from around £20 for a T-shirt to £130 for a parka. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.