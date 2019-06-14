Parisian footwear brand Me.Land was a joyful expression of colour and texture among its fellow exhibitioners.

Founded by designer Frédéric Robert, the brand made its debut with a presentation at Paris Fashion Week in January 2018 and was immediately picked up by luxury French department store Bonmarché. It is now looking for UK stockists.

Influenced by the character of his home in Montmartre, Paris, Robert combines contrasting textures on his footwear. This gives an extra dimension to block-colour shoes: suede and nubuck leather contrast with patent finishes.

Elsewhere in the collection, bright colours clash together – a playful contrast to the muted tones seen elsewhere at Pitti. Thick creeper soles, toe caps and stud detailing give a punk feel.

As with many brands at Pitti, sustainability is a focus and materials are carefully sourced from within a 20km radius around the factory in Portugal.

The shoes are available in European sizes 36 to 44, and the collection is entirely unisex.

Wholesale prices range from €115 (£102) for a pump to €150 (£133) for a high top. 07557 851866 melandofficiel.com