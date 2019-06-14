Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pitti spring 20: Me.Land

14 June 2019 By

Me land (4)

1/7

Hide caption

  • Me land (4)
  • Me land (4)
  • Me land (7)
  • Me land (3)
  • Me land (7)
  • Me land (3)
  • Me land (6)

Parisian footwear brand Me.Land was a joyful expression of colour and texture among its fellow exhibitioners.

More from: Pitti positivity: a bright start for spring 20

Founded by designer Frédéric Robert, the brand made its debut with a presentation at Paris Fashion Week in January 2018 and was immediately picked up by luxury French department store Bonmarché. It is now looking for UK stockists.

Influenced by the character of his home in Montmartre, Paris, Robert combines contrasting textures on his footwear. This gives an extra dimension to block-colour shoes: suede and nubuck leather contrast with patent finishes.

Elsewhere in the collection, bright colours clash together – a playful contrast to the muted tones seen elsewhere at Pitti. Thick creeper soles, toe caps and stud detailing give a punk feel.

As with many brands at Pitti, sustainability is a focus and materials are carefully sourced from within a 20km radius around the factory in Portugal.

The shoes are available in European sizes 36 to 44, and the collection is entirely unisex.

Wholesale prices range from €115 (£102) for a pump to €150 (£133) for a high top. 07557 851866 melandofficiel.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.